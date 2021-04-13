Orangeburg teen charged with murder of a 14-year-old

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a Orangeburg County male has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near Santee in 2020.

The charge comes from an October 5, 2020 shooting that left a 14-year-old male dead.

“This has been a lengthy and non-stop investigation to get a resolution in this case,” the Ravenell said. “We have made an arrest, and we are continuing the investigation to find out who else may be involved.”

Ravenell said a 17-year-old Santee male has been charged with murder after a warrant was obtained last Thursday.

Witnesses at a Tee Vee Road residence said gunfire erupted from a nearby wooded area resulting in the teen’s death. Multiple witnesses identified the 17 year old as the shooter, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators said.

Ravenell said more arrests are possible.

Inv. Dujuan Council is leading the ongoing investigation.

