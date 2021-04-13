Advertisement

Orangeburg teen charged with murder of a 14-year-old

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a Orangeburg County male has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near Santee in 2020.

The charge comes from an October 5, 2020 shooting that left a 14-year-old male dead.

“This has been a lengthy and non-stop investigation to get a resolution in this case,” the Ravenell said. “We have made an arrest, and we are continuing the investigation to find out who else may be involved.”

Ravenell said a 17-year-old Santee male has been charged with murder after a warrant was obtained last Thursday.

Witnesses at a Tee Vee Road residence said gunfire erupted from a nearby wooded area resulting in the teen’s death. Multiple witnesses identified the 17 year old as the shooter, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators said.

Ravenell said more arrests are possible.

Inv. Dujuan Council is leading the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
Georgians hail deal to open battery plant, creating 2,600 jobs
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta; 1 suspect dead

Latest News

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this...
Haley says she’ll back Trump, stand down if he runs in 2024
App of the day: UpTime
What the Tech: App of the day is 'Uptime'
DHEC offers free STD testing for National STD Awareness Week
Two former soldiers charged with killing another soldier at Fort Stewart