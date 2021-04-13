Advertisement

Manufacturing company bringing 70 jobs to Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A metal building components company announced plans to establish operations in Aiken County.

The $13 million investment by Central States Manufacturing Inc., will create 70 jobs.

Founded in 1988, the employee-owned company manufactures and distributes a wide range of metal building products suited for various construction needs. The company services residential, recreational, commercial and architectural projects.

Located at 1041 Sage Mill Parkway in Graniteville, the new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand and better support customers in the southeastern region of the United States.

The new facility is expected to be completed by September.

People interested in applying for transportation, operations or professional opportunities should visit the company’s careers webpage or submit their resume to gvresume@centralstatesmfg.com.

Central States will also be hiring for production and maintenance roles. Individuals interested in applying for these opportunities should visit www.scworks.com.

“Central States is excited to continue our growth in South Carolina. As we expand to service our customers better, we are always looking for communities in which we can contribute and partner,” Central States Chief Operating Officer Tim Ruger said. We believe we have found this in the Aiken County community and are excited to welcome employee owners from South Carolina.” 

