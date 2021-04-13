Man charged with littering after tossing meth out of car, Saluda County deputies say

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a man on narcotics charges after a traffic stop in Saluda County.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say they witnessed a clear plastic bag being thrown from the passenger window after the blue lights were activated on Newberry Highway.

The deputy approached the vehicle and collected the bag which they say contained methamphetamine.

Officials with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office say the passenger, Jesus Elizondo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and littering.

The driver of the vehicle was additionally arrested for driving under suspension.

