Advertisement

Man charged in Bamberg County drive-by shooting

Eric Lamonte Johnson
Eric Lamonte Johnson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting incident in Bamberg County that took place Friday.

Eric Lamonte Johnson, 22, was charged with four counts of attempted murder and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation was requested by the Bamberg Police Department.

Johnson was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

MORE | Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta; 1 suspect dead
Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua
Will Smith pulls filming from Georgia over new voting law

Latest News

Farmer: Vidalia onions could be smaller, a bit pricier
Georgia State Patrol
Suspect due in court over shooting of Georgia officers
File image
Manufacturing company bringing 70 jobs to Aiken County
Augusta University
Regents launch cyber Ph.D. program at AU, hold off on tuition hikes