Man charged in Bamberg County drive-by shooting

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting incident in Bamberg County that took place Friday.

Eric Lamonte Johnson, 22, was charged with four counts of attempted murder and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation was requested by the Bamberg Police Department.

Johnson was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

