Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road

Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After several days of medical treatment, a man charged in a crash that killed two people and injured another while driving under the influence has been taken into custody.

Francis Hermon Porter Jr., 56, was arrested on Monday, according to jail records.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened at 5:51 p.m. on April 3 at the 2200 block of Plantation Road.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found two passengers, identified as 65-year-old Steve Leaptrotte and 44-year-old Stephanie Story, had died.

The driver, identified as Porter, and a child passenger were reportedly injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Family members later told News 12 that Porter suffered a fractured neck and broken ribs and the child in the car broke his hip. Both were reportedly stable following the crash.

Porter was found at fault for failure to maintain lane and was reportedly driving under the influence. Family members additionally told News 12 that he had “a few beers” at his grandson’s birthday party before the crash.

According to a police report, Porter told investigators an oncoming car went into his lane, causing him to swerve off the road. The police report additionally states shows the injured child was not restrained at the time of the crash.

Porter is currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he’s charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle felony, serious injury by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, DUI/Alcohol/Less safe, no seatbelt violation, DUI with passenger under 14-years-old and first offense no child safety restraint under 6.

