Advertisement

J.K. Rowling children’s story ‘The Christmas Pig’ out in October

Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named...
Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children’s story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

“But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys,” according to Scholastic. “And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.”

Rowling is best known for her “Harry Potter” fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the penname J.K. Galbraith and such children’s works as “The Ickabog.” Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta; 1 suspect dead
Eastbound traffic on I-20 was at a standstill Monday afternoon after a crash just across the...
Crash brings eastbound I-20 traffic to near standstill at state line

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Georgia opens applications for special-needs education funds
Groups move to challenge Georgia voting law in courts.
Ga. faith leaders to meet today with CEOs over state’s new voting law
A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
LIVE: Biden, lawmakers at tribute to slain Capitol Police officer
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Official: Iran to enrich uranium to highest level ever