Itching to tee up? Join the new Augusta Amateur Golf Tour Chapter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Has the Masters ever put you in the mood to play some golf? Well, now, there’s a new amateur tour in town that makes it easier than ever.

The Amateur Players Golf Tour has more than 30 chapters across the country.

In November, Augusta native and amateur golfer Marcus Maddox started the process of creating a new chapter in Augusta.

“There’s a need for this in our area to provide a competitive atmosphere at these golf courses and for these players to have the ability to win gift cards and cash prizes,” he said.

There are different levels to the tour, so you’ll always be competing against people with a similar skill level as you.

“It just provides that competitive atmosphere. For some of our guys, they’re not going to be able to shoot an 85, but if they can shoot a 95, they can win their division,” Maddox explained.

And the tour is for men and women of all ages at courses across the CSRA. They held their first tournament at Westlake Country Club and had more than 30 players come out.

“We’re going to continue to grow double that and even further than that,” Maddox said.

They say it’s all about elevating the player experience while elevating participation in the game in our local area.

The next tournament is at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson, on the weekend of April 17, and the deadline to sign up is by the end of April 13.

If you want to sign up or just want more information on the tour, you can visit their website or social media pages listed below.

