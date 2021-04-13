Advertisement

Itching to tee up? Join the new Augusta Amateur Golf Tour Chapter

By Nick Proto
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Has the Masters ever put you in the mood to play some golf? Well, now, there’s a new amateur tour in town that makes it easier than ever.

The Amateur Players Golf Tour has more than 30 chapters across the country.

In November, Augusta native and amateur golfer Marcus Maddox started the process of creating a new chapter in Augusta.

“There’s a need for this in our area to provide a competitive atmosphere at these golf courses and for these players to have the ability to win gift cards and cash prizes,” he said.

There are different levels to the tour, so you’ll always be competing against people with a similar skill level as you.

“It just provides that competitive atmosphere. For some of our guys, they’re not going to be able to shoot an 85, but if they can shoot a 95, they can win their division,” Maddox explained.

And the tour is for men and women of all ages at courses across the CSRA. They held their first tournament at Westlake Country Club and had more than 30 players come out.

“We’re going to continue to grow double that and even further than that,” Maddox said.

They say it’s all about elevating the player experience while elevating participation in the game in our local area.

The next tournament is at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson, on the weekend of April 17, and the deadline to sign up is by the end of April 13.

If you want to sign up or just want more information on the tour, you can visit their website or social media pages listed below.

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta; 1 suspect dead

Latest News

Columbia County to host three collegiate soccer national championships
The Timberwolves, Twins, and Wild all cancelled their games in response to the Brooklyn Park...
Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53...
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement
FILE - New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots...
QB Sam Darnold excited to be where he’s ‘wanted’ in Carolina