Human skeletal remains found in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Human skeletal reminds were found scattered in Burke County in the area of Highway 205 and Pinestraw Road.

On April 11 at approximately 12:13 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Highway 305 and Pinestraw Road in reference to a suspicious situation. Upon arrival deputies were met by hunters whom advised they were riding hunting property and believed they had discovered human skeletal remains.

Deputies began combing the heavily wooded area and discovered skeletal remains scattered about. BCSO CID and the Burke County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to collect evidence and process the scene.

The skeletal remains have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for the purposes of determining the individual’s identity and cause of death.

At this time, this is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information to release at this time.

