Advertisement

Human skeletal remains found in Burke County

(Phil Anderson)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Human skeletal reminds were found scattered in Burke County in the area of Highway 205 and Pinestraw Road.

On April 11 at approximately 12:13 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Highway 305 and Pinestraw Road in reference to a suspicious situation. Upon arrival deputies were met by hunters whom advised they were riding hunting property and believed they had discovered human skeletal remains.

Deputies began combing the heavily wooded area and discovered skeletal remains scattered about. BCSO CID and the Burke County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to collect evidence and process the scene.

The skeletal remains have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for the purposes of determining the individual’s identity and cause of death.

At this time, this is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information to release at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
Georgians hail deal to open battery plant, creating 2,600 jobs
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta; 1 suspect dead

Latest News

DHEC offers free STD testing for National STD Awareness Week
Two former soldiers charged with killing another soldier at Fort Stewart
Counties are starting to distribute vaccines differently as demand diminishes.
155 breakthrough COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.: What are they?
The Augusta GreenJackets partners with the YMCA to create a 10-week virtual fitness program.
Augusta GreenJackets partner with YMCA to create a virtual fitness program