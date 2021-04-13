How Fulton County leaders plan to fight Ga. voting law

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Fulton County commissioners have announced plans to combat Georgia’s new voting law.

They held a news conference Tuesday to outline their efforts.

They plan Wednesday to vote on a resolution directing the county attorney to fight implementation of the new law and directing the county manager and elections supervisor to expand equal access for voters.

The state’s elections chief, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, slammed the county.

The Republican claims the elections law mandates steps to cut down long lines and create new precincts, while opponents say the law limits access for minorities.

It introduces stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limits drop boxes and gives the Georgia Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.