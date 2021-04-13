Advertisement

How Fulton County leaders plan to fight Ga. voting law

By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Fulton County commissioners have announced plans to combat Georgia’s new voting law.

They held a news conference Tuesday to outline their efforts.

They plan Wednesday to vote on a resolution directing the county attorney to fight implementation of the new law and directing the county manager and elections supervisor to expand equal access for voters.

The state’s elections chief, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, slammed the county.

The Republican claims the elections law mandates steps to cut down long lines and create new precincts, while opponents say the law limits access for minorities.

It introduces stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limits drop boxes and gives the Georgia Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials.

More from News 12
Will Smith pulls filming from Georgia over new voting law
Ga. faith leaders meet today with CEOs over state’s new voting law

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta; 1 suspect dead

Latest News

Fulton
Fulton County officials announce plans to fight Ga. voting law
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopening as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Eric Lamonte Johnson
Man charged in Bamberg County drive-by shooting
Georgia State Patrol
Suspect due in court over shooting of Georgia officers