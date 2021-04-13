Advertisement

Hephzibah man arrested for shooting mother, police with pellet gun

Billie R. Slusser
Billie R. Slusser(Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah man, who reportedly shot his 77-year-old mother and police with a pellet gun on April 1, has been taken into custody after being released from the hospital.

Billy Slusser, 47, of Hephzibah was arrested on Monday, according to jail records.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 10:49 a.m. on April 1, deputies responded to a welfare check/mental evaluation at 3700 block of Kingsgate Drive in the Raintree subdivision off Tobacco Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found the female resident, Okche Slusser, 77, had been injured multiple times when she was shot with a pellet air rifle inside the residence, according to authorities.

The male resident, identified by authorities as Billy, was barricaded in a bedroom, according to authorities.

Deputies were able to get the woman out of the residence and she was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, according to authorities.

Billy began firing the pellet rifle at the deputies through the walls of the residence, authorities reported.

Deputies were able to gain entry into the bedroom and take him into custody with the use of less-than-lethal force.

Billy was also taken to the hospital for injuries suffered while being taken into custody and some self-inflicted injuries, according to authorities.

Deputies documented that the suspect had several pellet guns, BB guns and knives in the bedroom with him.

No deputies were injured, and neither of the Slussers’ injuries are life-threatening.

Upon his release from the hospital, Billy was committed to Richmond County jail where he is currently charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

