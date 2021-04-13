Grocery store reopening as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Wednesday, a grocery store at 2803 Wrightsboro Road will reopen as the newest local Food Lion.
As a Food Lion, the former BI-LO will have about 75 associates and serve customers daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Food Lion recently completed the acquisition of the location after announcing its plans last year to acquire 62 BI-LO and Harveys supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia.
The company says the store will offer:
- An extensive product assortment, including “grab-and-go” meal options.
- Hand-battered fried chicken.
- 100% USDA Choice fresh beef.
- Nature’s Promise beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. The brand is described as wholesome and organic, without artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
- Regional offerings, like products from Georgia companies like Norman Farms, Lee Corp. Hardy Farms Peanuts.
The company said it also donated $1,500 to Golden Harvest Food Bank. The food bank will also regularly receive food from the store to distribute.
