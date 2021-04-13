Grocery store reopening as a new Food Lion location in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Wednesday, a grocery store at 2803 Wrightsboro Road will reopen as the newest local Food Lion.

As a Food Lion, the former BI-LO will have about 75 associates and serve customers daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Food Lion recently completed the acquisition of the location after announcing its plans last year to acquire 62 BI-LO and Harveys supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia.

The company says the store will offer:

An extensive product assortment, including “grab-and-go” meal options.

Hand-battered fried chicken.

100% USDA Choice fresh beef.

Nature’s Promise beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. The brand is described as wholesome and organic, without artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Regional offerings, like products from Georgia companies like Norman Farms, Lee Corp. Hardy Farms Peanuts.

The company said it also donated $1,500 to Golden Harvest Food Bank. The food bank will also regularly receive food from the store to distribute.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.