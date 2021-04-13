Advertisement

Georgia opens applications for special-needs education funds

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Education have opened up applications for the Families of Children with Special Needs Reimbursement through May 14.

In his State of the State address this year, Kemp announced the state would set aside $10 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to offset costs that parents of students with special needs faced due to COVID-19.

“As we launch these applications, we are taking the first step in fulfilling that promise,” Kemp said in a statement.

He added: “These reimbursements will help families overcome financial challenges faced during an unprecedented school year as we begin returning to normal in Georgia.”

Officials have worked in recent months to determine the best way to help those most severely impacted in a population of over 222,000 students with special needs throughout the state.

Officials said the money has been designated to assist these students with the highest needs for expenses incurred due to school closings during the pandemic.

Expenses that have been identified as eligible for reimbursement are those that are necessary to meet the challenges these students face regarding educational achievement, personal development, and emotional wellbeing.

The link to applications is available here through May 14.

