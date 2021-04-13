Ga. voting law sponsor will keep Burke County position despite group protests

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voting groups in Burke County rallied today, calling for State Representative Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, to be fired from his position as county lawyer.

Protesters say when Fleming Sponsered Georgia’s new voting law, he wasn’t acting in the best interest of the people. Protestors took the fight inside to the commission meeting, to urge the county to terminate Fleming.

Voter groups say Fleming does not support their interests after he sponsored the Georgia voting law that has attracted controversy.

The measure — signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last month — expands weekend early voting, but includes strict identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, and makes it a crime to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line.

“For him (Fleming) to support a bill like that, to me, he’s going with the white supremacy,” Protestor Robbie Burt said. “And we’re not going to have that anymore. We’re all the color of God.”

Just last month, Fleming lost his job representing Hancock County as its attorney.

