Ga. faith leaders to meet today with CEOs over state’s new voting law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Backlash against Georgia’s new voter law continues.

Today, faith leaders in the Peach State say they’re meeting with CEOs of Georgia-based companies to ask them to speak up against the law.

A small group of demonstrators gathered on Washington Road over the weekend to do the same.

While Gov. Brian Kemp says the law will keep the integrity of elections, voter rights groups say it suppresses voters of color.

Among those meeting with corporate CEOs today will be Bishop Reginald Jackson, who leads 534 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia.

He earlier called for a boycott of Georgia-based companies Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, saying they had not done enough to stop the law from being passed. The companies subsequently have spoken out against the law.

“We are convinced that if faith leaders had not publicly committed to a boycott, they would not have spoken out publicly,” Jackson said in a statement.

“While we wish Coke and Delta had spoken out prior to SB 202 passing, we believe this is a good start to further public action. The meeting at 3:30 p.m. today will include company officials from Delta Airlines, Home Depot, AT&T, Southern Company, Aflac and UPS, among others. Jackson says it was organized in part by James Quincey, chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola.

“Our fervent hope is that this April 13th meeting will be productive. Nobody wants a boycott, and the faith-based community stands committed to doing all that is possible to assist the corporate community in doing the right thing,” Javckson said. “That includes communication, engagement, and information sharing. Ultimately, we are postponing our decision to boycott based on a fundamental hope that there is far more that unites our corporate and the faith-based communities than divides us.”

Over the weekend, more than 100 of the nation’s top corporate leaders met virtually to discuss ways for companies to continue responding to the law and similar ones across the U.S.

Some participated in the Zoom call from Augusta, where they were attending the Masters Tournament.

Georgia’s law has drawn opposition from Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and other companies based in the Peach State, although some activists have criticized them for not doing enough to keep the measure from being passed in the first place.

CBS News reported that participants on the call included Arthur Blank, owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons; James Murdoch and his wife, Kathryn Hufschmid; Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres; Brad Karp, chairman of the law firm, Paul, Weiss; Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments; Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart; Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines; Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines; Chip Bergh, chairman of Levi Strauss Co.; and Reid Hoffman, CEO of LinkedIn. Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, and Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, were invited but unable to attend.

