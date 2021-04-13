Do you recognize this Augusta sexual battery suspect?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the unidentified suspect in a sexual battery incident.

It happened early Saturday at a Circle K at 499 Highland Ave., according to deputies.

The victim said that around just before 2:30 a.m., she was in the store when an unidentified man came into the store and brushed past her as he walked toward the back of the store.

He then came up from behind her and grabbed her by her buttocks, deputies said.

He also lifted her up and pressed her against the counter, she told deputies.

He then walked out of the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any on-duty Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

