DHEC offers free STD testing for National STD Awareness Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To promote public health and recognize National STD Awareness Week, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) clinics are participating in a day of no-cost sexually transmitted disease screening for South Carolinians.

From 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 15, residents can visit their local DHEC health department to be tested for hepatitis C, HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis at no cost.

Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 1-855-472-3423.

“With the number of certain types of STDs rising annually in South Carolina and across the nation, we can’t do enough to educate each other about the importance of STD safety, including prevention and treatment, which is what National STD Awareness Week is all about,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of STD cases nationally has spiked since 2014, with more than two million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in 2018 alone. This upward trend in STD numbers leads to an increase in other challenges as well, including the number of babies born with syphilis and risks of infertility.

For the past several years, national syphilis rates have increased among both males and females, in every region, and among every race/ethnicity. Here in South Carolina, infectious, early, and total syphilis cases have continued to rise year after year in all populations and most concerning women, pregnant women, and newborns.

For more information about STDs and sites that will provide no-cost testing, call DHEC’s STD/HIV Hotline at 1-800-322-2437 or visit STD, HIV, & Viral Hepatitis.

