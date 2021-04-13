Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies into this morning. Lows will stay a little above normal and drop to the low 50s for areas outside of Augusta. The Augusta Metro will likely stay closer to 60.

Above average through Wednesday before cold front moves through. (WRDW)

A dry front will move through today bringing variable winds between 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the day and highs will be warm again in the mid to low 80s. High level clouds are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 50s. More clouds begin to role in during the day Wednesday as another front approaches the region. Highs will be above average in the mid 80s. Winds will be a little breezier between 8-15 mph out of the southwest. We should stay dry during the day, but the front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers. Rain totals don’t look impressive and should stay below 0.25″.

Most of Thursday should remain dry as the front continues east and drier air filters in over the CSRA. Morning lows Thursday will be in the upper 50s. Highs in the afternoon will be more seasonal and stay in the upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather expected Friday with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoons highs in the mid 70s. A few clouds are expected to stick around Friday, but we should be dry.

