CSRA’s first agricultural community coming to Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new neighborhood coming to Columbia County causing some buzz. It’ll be the area’s first agricultural community where homes are built around farms located off Wrightsboro Road.

It’s a huge development for the county that already has two Amazon fulfillment centers in the works. But not everyone is on board with all this growth. Several neighbors who live right across the street are very upset this whole development is coming to an area that already has a lot of problems as it is. They say they wish more planning went into this growth.

“We’ve been here 15 years and when we first moved here you could sit out here in the yard and you could watch a car come by from time to time,” said neighbor Moody Reese.

But now bulldozers, hammers, and nail guns fill the air at Wrights Farm off Wrightboro Road in Columbia County.

The new neighborhood is expected to bring over 260 homes on 115 acres of land. Some neighbors have been fighting this for years.

“The main concern with us for that is the extra amount of traffic on Wrightsboro Road,” said Reese.

But this unique neighborhood design is the CSRA’s first. They call it an “agri-hood.”

“When we say a working farm, this is a farm that’s actually used for production purposes meaning that everything we grow here is going to go to somebody’s plate,” said David Daughtry, farm manager of Wright’s Farm.

Columbia County development authority says this diverse style of living will help spring the economy forward along with teaching to community.

“I think this is a really cool opportunity for our community to be involved in agriculture and so they can understand where their food comes from and actually have a hand in doing that and producing a product that nutritious and healthy,” said Daughtry.

But even with so many benefits, some neighbors aren’t ready to see the piece and quiet go.

“It’s going to take some getting used to,” Reese said “I know this is part of the growth of the community and I know it’s got to happen because we’re getting more people but I sure wish we’d done more planning on this before we started into this.”

Southeastern Homes says that these homes are in such high demand right now that they already have enough people to fill up phase one of their project.

