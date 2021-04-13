Augusta VA hospital plans drive-up event for job-seeking nurses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a drive-up resume drop-off event for nursing professionals interested in a Department of Veterans Affairs career.

The event will take place from 7-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. April 21 at its downtown site, 950 15th St.

Licensed professional nurses and registered nurses can drop off their resume at the visitor entrance near the flagpole circular drive.

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is made up of about 2,600 employees serving nearly 50,000 registered veteran patients in Georgia and South Carolina.

In addition to the Medical Center’s two campuses in Augusta, it operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, Athens and Statesboro.

