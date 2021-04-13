Advertisement

Augusta VA hospital plans drive-up event for job-seeking nurses

Charlie Norwood downtown location
Charlie Norwood downtown location(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a drive-up resume drop-off event for nursing professionals interested in a Department of Veterans Affairs career.

The event will take place from 7-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. April 21 at its downtown site, 950 15th St.

Licensed professional nurses and registered nurses can drop off their resume at the visitor entrance near the flagpole circular drive.

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is made up of about 2,600 employees serving nearly 50,000 registered veteran patients in Georgia and South Carolina.

In addition to the Medical Center’s two campuses in Augusta, it operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, Athens and Statesboro.

MORE | Georgia follows federal experts’ lead in halting 1-dose vaccine

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta; 1 suspect dead
Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua
Will Smith pulls filming from Georgia over new voting law

Latest News

Club Car
Club Car being sold for $1.68 billion; buyer expects no changes for workers
Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua
Will Smith pulls filming from Georgia over new voting law
Georgia’s signature sweet onions may be a little smaller and a little more expensive this year.
Famed Vidalia onions could be smaller, pricier this year
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
Georgians hail deal to open battery plant, creating 2,600 jobs