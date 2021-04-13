Augusta GreenJackets partner with YMCA to create a virtual fitness program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Get active and stay healthy at home with the virtual GreenJackets Fitness Program! The Augusta GreenJackets are partnering with the Greater Augusta Family YMCA and their team of personal trainers to create a 10-week fitness program for you to follow along.

Each week of the program is focused on a different muscle group and will be instructed through videos. This program will not only focus on moving but also provide great health tips.

The program is free to sign up and everyone that signs up get a prize for participating!

Every week the instructional videos will be posted on the MILB website as well as their YouTube channel.

To sign up today and see which workouts to expect this week visit: The Augusta GreenJackets Fitness Program.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.