Aiken City Council moves forward on new senior apartment complex

By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new apartment complex in Aiken is one step closer to breaking ground.

The Aiken City Council on Monday night approved the second reading for the Whiskey Road senior housing complex.

It would be for people 55 and older.

The 60 units would be built on five acres of land right off Whiskey Road and Stratford Drive.

There’s no word yet on when construction could begin.

