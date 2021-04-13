Georgia follows federal experts’ lead in halting 1-dose vaccine

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Health said Tuesday it has for now halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following the recommendations of federal experts.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not being used in the U.S.

“Following the guidance and recommendations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is pausing J&J (Janssen) vaccinations in Georgia until further notice,” the Georgia health agency said in a statement.

The agency said additional information, including information about appointments and rescheduling, will be released later.

It happened nearly a week after the state had already paused the use of the vaccine at one site in the state after eight people suffered “adverse reactions.”

The reactions occurred Wednesday at the Cumming Fairgrounds site. One person was evaluated at a hospital and released, the others were monitored at the site and sent home.

The reactions were consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine, but due to the number of individuals affected, the site stopped the one-dose vaccinations to evaluate, the Georgia Department of Public Health said.

At the time, the CDC said it was evaluating the incidents in Georgia and three other states – Iowa, Colorado, and North Carolina.

