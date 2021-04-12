Advertisement

Why Matsuyama’s Masters win might never have happened

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Hideki Matsuyama almost turned down his first chance to play the Masters.

It was a month after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan, disasters that killed thousands and destroyed much of the region he called home in March 2011.

He decided to play a month later, only because he thought it would lift spirits.

More Masters coverage
Matsuyama’s memorable Masters win: Trace the journey to victory
How history was made at this year’s Masters

A decade later, he lifted his country again — becoming Japan’s first man to win a golf major.

Matsuyama’s one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National made him the Masters champion, easily the biggest moment for the sport in his golf-crazed homeland.

Matsuyama made history at the Masters before he even won it.

Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National.

And none had ever finished a round atop the leaderboard until Saturday.

Masters week 2021

His four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its golfers hold a lead after any round at Augusta National.

Then he exploded to the top of the leaderboard after his 7 under performance, much of which came after play resumed Saturday due to a weather delay.

He held on to that lead Sunday to take the win.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see him at the top.

Ten years ago, he was low amateur and has played in all but 1 tournament since. Matsuyama feels that his career really took off in Augusta, and is just thankful for the opportunity to be here.

“I came and fortunately was able to finish low amateur, and that experience and that -- knowing I could play with other professionals really gave me a lot of confidence. I owe a deep debt of gratitude to the members of Augusta National because I wouldn’t be here today,” he said through a translator.

Hideki Matsuyama, speaks with the media during the 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National...
Hideki Matsuyama, speaks with the media during the 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 10, 2021.(Rusty Jarrett | Rusty Jarrett/Augusta National)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
Georgians hail deal to open battery plant, creating 2,600 jobs
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a stroke on the No. 3 hole during the final round of the...
Matsuyama’s memorable Masters win: Trace the journey to victory
A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a...
Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation is about to drop by 88% for South Carolina

Latest News

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
A person remains missing after a boat capsized in the Savannah area.
Search continues for S.C. man who fell off boat in Savannah
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan is awarded the Masters Trophy and the Green Jacket during the Green...
How history was made at this year’s Masters