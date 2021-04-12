Advertisement

How to get FEMA funds for COVID-19 funeral costs

By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is applications from families of coronavirus victims to be reimbursed for funeral expenses.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

MORE | COVID-19 vaccination milestones: Where we stand in the 2-state, U.S.

Applicants can call 844-684-6333 (TTY 800-462-7585) between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to get an application completed with help from FEMA’s representatives.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

  • The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
  • The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
  • There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

If you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, you should keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:

  • An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
  • Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.
  • Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail or by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply.

