South Carolina driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina man has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist who died from injuries sustained in a Columbia County collision last month.

Christopher Buford Bell, 56, of Springfield, S.C. was charged with homicide by vehicle, improper U-turn when prohibited, according to arrest records.

At 6:28 a.m. on March 30, rescue crews rushed to the scene of a traffic accident with injuries on Appling Harlem Road between Columbia Road and Lonergan Hulme Road.

An incident report states that Bell, traveling in a 1997 Ford F150, attempted to make a U-turn across both northbound lanes after he stopped on the shoulder of the outside lane of Appling Harlem Road.

While making the turn, Bell crossed into the path of the victim, identified as 49-year-old Andrew Scott Marsee of Harlem, who was traveling northbound on a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, the incident report states.

Marsee was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment but pronounced deceased on April 4.

Bell was charged on April 8 after being found at fault in the crash.

