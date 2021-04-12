Search continues for S.C. man who fell off boat in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search and rescue efforts for a missing man in the Savannah River have turned into a search and recovery effort for his body, according to Sgt. Cindy Miller of the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The boat capsized Saturday evening near the Colonial Oil Dock, located along the Savannah riverfront, west of the Talmadge Bridge in an industrial area.

The boat struck an unmanned barge in the river, and three people were ejected from the vessel, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Savannah and Sgt. Miller. Officials have confirmed the three people are a family from Hardeeville, S.C.

Crew members aboard the Hampton Roads Dredge rescued a woman and a child from the river, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit. Hampton Roads Dredge equipment is used to dredge the Savannah River. Savannah Fire administered aid to the rescued woman and child after Chatham Marine Patrol transported them to a vessel at Savannah Fire’s dock.

A boat capsized in the Savannah River on Saturday evening. Rescue efforts are underway for a missing man. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast) (Coast Guard)

The child was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Chuck Kearns, chief of Chatham Emergency Services. Both the woman and child are in good condition, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is leading the search. The department’s Critical Incident Reconstruction Team is also processing the boat and investigating the cause of the accident, according to Sgt. Miller.

Chatham Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard participated have been involved in the searches on Saturday and Sunday. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flew above the Savannah River for much of Sunday aiding in the search.

The search paused at midnight Sunday morning and resumed at 7:00 a.m. The search will pause again at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening and is expected to resume Monday morning at 7:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.