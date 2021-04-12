Roadwork roundup: Highway 220 due for work near Lincolnton; lane closures set in Columbia County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 14 miles of Lincoln County highway will become a work zone for the next two months.

State Highway 220 is due for major chip seal maintenance preservation starting Tuesday.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews are applying liquid emulsion and rock to combat roadway deterioration by water intrusion.

Drivers can expect daily delays Monday through Thursday in the project area spanning from Woodlawn to the State Route 43 intersection area.

Crews will use flagging stations and a pilot car to move traffic.

Also on roadways ...

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure for all through traffic on Braddock Street between Flowing Wells Road and Pinehurst Drive. The closure will allow crews to replace stormwater utilities. The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this coming Thursday until April 19, weather permitting.

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift dur to paving on Bella Rose Drive, Tulip Drive, Sunflower Drive and Honey Lane within the Magnolia Hills subdivision. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift in the 100 block of Moss Creek Drive to replace stormwater utilities. The closure will be daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.