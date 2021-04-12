Advertisement

Republican Kelvin King announces run for Ga. Senate seat

Kelvin King
Kelvin King(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican Kelvin King on Monday announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

“Republicans in our state are at a crossroads. We’ve seen what’s at stake in our country,” he said in a statement. The Biden Administration is currently wrecking our economy, creating a crisis at our border, and systematically dismantling every bit of the ‘America First’ agenda implemented over the last four years.”

King was born in Macon and raised in Mableton.

At the Air Force Academy, he was an All-Conference football player.

He graduated from the academy and served five years in the Air Force as a contracting officer, making the rank of captain before deciding to leave the military and transition to corporate America.

He worked in procurement, business development and eventually became the general manager of an international construction firm, where he was named to the Top 20 Under 40 in ENR Magazine and manager of the year in his company.

He ultimately started his own construction firm, Osprey Management, which has twice been named the fastest-growing business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

He is married and is the father of a fellow Air Force veteran.

Across the river in South Carolina

South Carolina Rep. Krystle Matthews (D-Berkeley) will officially launch her campaign for U.S. Senate on Tuesday at the South Carolina State House. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will feature brief remarks from Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Rep. Seth Rose and South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson in addition to Matthews.

