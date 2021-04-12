National Weather Service warns of fire hazards today 2-state region

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Danger Statement in light of humidity and wind speeds.

The statement is in effect from 1-7 p.m. Monday and the agency says weather conditions will be dangerous across most of southern South Carolina and southeastern Georgia.

Relative humidity values are expected between 25% to 30% and winds are forecast to be gusty this afternoon.

A Fire Danger Statement is in effect from 1 to 7pm today. Relative Humidity values near 25 or 30% as well as gusty winds this afternoon will lead to an elevated fire danger across most of southern SC and southeastern GA away from the immediate coast. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/Jo9MAXv4dR — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.