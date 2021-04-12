National Weather Service warns of fire hazards today 2-state region
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Danger Statement in light of humidity and wind speeds.
The statement is in effect from 1-7 p.m. Monday and the agency says weather conditions will be dangerous across most of southern South Carolina and southeastern Georgia.
Relative humidity values are expected between 25% to 30% and winds are forecast to be gusty this afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.