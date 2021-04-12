Masters tournament brought a much-needed boost to local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While Augusta National wasn’t packed with patrons, like in years past, the Masters still did wonders for some local businesses who have had a difficult time.

The staff at T-Bonz Steakhouse says they’re lucky to be right down the road from Augusta National.

“We filled up like one time with a lot of patrons, Masters patrons. You felt that energy,” said Henry Scheer, owner of T-Bonz. “Joe Montana was in here and a few others, some of the golfers, so it was a real good time.”

You can feel the energy across town and especially on Washington Road. Scheer says that the energy wasn’t anything like a normal Masters Tournament but it was definitely better than November.

But across the road at Half-Moon Outfitters, it’s a different story.

“It was about normal honestly,” said Alex Baker from Half-Moon Outfitters.

Baker says the store was busy the two weeks leading into the week because of spring break.

“We were in a pretty fortunate position to be carrying the type of clothing and equipment that people are looking for right now,” said Baker.

Business also picked up before the Masters Tournament at Design Images and Gifts with lamps, art, and furniture all selling weeks before the tournament.

“I would say on par with regular year masters years,” said Alice Salley from Design Images and Gifts. “It turned out people were getting ready and sprucing up, and we were just crazy busy.”

Businesses are still trying to bounce back from a tough year. Last week was a welcome bright spot bringing hope for what’s ahead.

“We are starting to prepare tomorrow for next year, because we know next year after all the restrictions are over it’s going to be crazy busy,” said Salley.

T-Bonz Steakhouse says they are hoping to carry the momentum into the Mother’s Day holiday as well, another big day for local restaurants.

