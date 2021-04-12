Local CSRA farm faces downturn in sales during Masters week

DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a great week for many struggling businesses as the Masters brought in some out-of-town guests. Hotels and restaurants are just a few of the industries getting a much-needed boost, even with limited patrons.

But not all businesses fared as well-- businesses like Alicia Weiss’s farm, Shooting Star Acres.

Her quietly nestled homestead is away from the putting green, and far from the hustle of downtown. But it’s bustling in it’s own way, as ducks, chickens, pigs, and goats run through the property.

“We focus on quality eggs to sell to the community, and educate our community in trying to kind of push the factor of supporting farm to table, and your local farmer,” said Weiss.

Though the grass there is green, it’s not quite as green as it is for other businesses across Augusta who are raking in Masters profits.

“This year I noticed a severe decline,” she said. “There’s usually not a week where I’m not sold out, or have a wait list. This week, I only sold one dozen chicken and one dozen duck eggs.”

With people leaving town, and others deciding to go out to eat, demand for her eggs and produce aren’t what they usually are.

“I think people are just out of town, and if they’re not out of town, they don’t feel like traveling. They’re kinda hunkered in at home because they don’t wanna deal with Masters traffic.”

And as the Masters draws to a close, she hopes people near and far will support their local farmer.

“We want to help, we want to be there for our local community. That’s why we’re here,” said Weiss.

