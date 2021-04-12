Learn-From-Home-Day for all Burke County public school students Friday

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On April 16, all Burke County public school students will be learning from home.

Burke County Public School employees will be receiving the second dose of the COVID vaccine on April 15. The school system says some recipients have reported side effects following the second dose. Therefore, April 16 will be a Learn-From-Home Day for all students.

Employees are expected to report to work as normal.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.