Learn-From-Home-Day for all Burke County public school students Friday

Burke County School District
Burke County School District((Source: Facebook))
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On April 16, all Burke County public school students will be learning from home.

Burke County Public School employees will be receiving the second dose of the COVID vaccine on April 15. The school system says some recipients have reported side effects following the second dose. Therefore, April 16 will be a Learn-From-Home Day for all students.

Employees are expected to report to work as normal.

