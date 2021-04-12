Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta

BREMEN, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia say multiple officers were injured in a police chase that ended in a shooting Monday morning.

Carroll County sheriff’s spokesperson Investigator Ashley Hulsey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the chase was initiated by the Georgia State Patrol in Bremen and ended in the area of state highway 61 near Flat Rock Road.

It’s unclear how many officers were injured and Hulsey said she was not aware of the officers’ conditions.

One suspect has been arrested and one suspect is dead, according to authorities.

