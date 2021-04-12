S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To date, 772 people in Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken counties alone have died from COVID-19. But to each family member they’re not just numbers, they’re a person. A hole left in their hearts.

Now, FEMA will reimburse funeral expenses for families who lost a loved one to COVID. The program offers up to $9,000 to families who lost a loved one to COVID after January 20 of last year. Even if people haven’t held a full service yet due to the pandemic, or they had general life insurance FEMA says families can apply.

It’s something a parent never thinks will happen to them. A pain funeral directors like Melissa Posey Loose know all too well.

“This past year, we have really seen a lot of loss. I would say that our business increased by about 1/3 because of COVID directly,” said Melissa Posey Loose, funeral director of Posey Funeral Directors.

Along with the emotional burden that comes with a loss, a financial one, that many families may not anticipate.

“A good number for an average funeral is about $10,000,” said Posey. “We’ve had several families that are unprepared. Rightly so. I mean, who expects to die from a pandemic?”

This is why the federal government allocated funds for the FEMA Funeral Assistance Program in the first place.

“This FEMA process will give us more funds to be able to pass onto his family. That’s the really the big plus is that we’ll be able to do that. To give them more,” said Posey. “We’re sharing our grief with a lot of folks.”

Though no price can ever ease the pain of losing a son or daughter.

Denice Traina, a mother who lost her son to COVID-19, said her son was, “33 years old. Healthy individual. No history of problems.”

For mothers like Traina, a little help can go a long way.

With hundreds of thousands of families eligible FEMA worries this program could be a breeding ground for scams. The agency says they will not call anyone or use any third parties to preregister for assistance. So, if you receive a call from someone saying they’ll register for you do not give them your information.

