Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fake Walmart employee has struck for a third time, again stealing Apple products, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said Monday morning that at 12:43 p.m. April 7, he entered a local Walmart, put a Walmart vest on, and removed 19 iPhones from the electronics department.

After this latest incident, deputies released a new photo of him and a car that may be associated with him.

Deputies believe this man poses as a Walmart employee to steal products from the retail giant. Also show is a car that may be associated with him. (WRDW)

This is the third incident involving this suspect, the agency said.

Earlier, we reported that he disguised himself as a Walmart employee on Feb. 23 and stole nearly $3,000 worth of AirPods from the retail giant’s Evans supercenter.

Deputies said he entered the Walmart at 4469 Washington Road wearing an employee vest.

He then went to the electronics section, where he used a barrel key to open the Apple products cabinet.

He took 15 sets of Apple AirPods valued at over $2,815.00, then left the store without paying.

We’ve reached out to deputies for more details on all three cases involving the suspect.

CHECK BACK: We’re updating this developing story

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.