Advertisement

Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly $3,000 worth of AirPods from the Evans store.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fake Walmart employee has struck for a third time, again stealing Apple products, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said Monday morning that at 12:43 p.m. April 7, he entered a local Walmart, put a Walmart vest on, and removed 19 iPhones from the electronics department.

After this latest incident, deputies released a new photo of him and a car that may be associated with him.

Deputies believe this man poses as a Walmart employee to steal products from the retail giant....
Deputies believe this man poses as a Walmart employee to steal products from the retail giant. Also show is a car that may be associated with him.(WRDW)

This is the third incident involving this suspect, the agency said.

Earlier, we reported that he disguised himself as a Walmart employee on Feb. 23 and stole nearly $3,000 worth of AirPods from the retail giant’s Evans supercenter.

Deputies said he entered the Walmart at 4469 Washington Road wearing an employee vest.

He then went to the electronics section, where he used a barrel key to open the Apple products cabinet.

He took 15 sets of Apple AirPods valued at over $2,815.00, then left the store without paying.

We’ve reached out to deputies for more details on all three cases involving the suspect.

CHECK BACK: We’re updating this developing story

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
Georgians hail deal to open battery plant, creating 2,600 jobs
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a stroke on the No. 3 hole during the final round of the...
Matsuyama’s memorable Masters win: Trace the journey to victory
A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a...
Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation is about to drop by 88% for South Carolina

Latest News

A person remains missing after a boat capsized in the Savannah area.
Search continues for S.C. man who fell off boat in Savannah
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates on the No. 18 green after winning during the final round...
Why Matsuyama’s Masters win might never have happened
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan is awarded the Masters Trophy and the Green Jacket during the Green...
How history was made at this year’s Masters