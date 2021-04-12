Advertisement

Edgefield County School District returns to full face-to-face learning Monday

Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield is just one government building named after the senator. (Source: WRDW)((Source: WRDW))
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County School District will return to five day face-to-face learning Monday, April 12, following their spring break.

The school district says this decision was made because a large percentage of their staff is fully vaccinated.

After learning teachers in South Carolina were eligible for the vaccine, Edgefield County school leaders scheduled a vaccine clinic at Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School. That clinic began on March 10, and second doses were given on March 31, five days before the start of spring break.

Full remote learning is still available for students and parents who prefer that option.

