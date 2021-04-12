Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunny and Warmer The Next Few Days
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and light winds this morning. Lows will drop nice and cool in the low to mid 50s.

This afternoon looks to have abundant sunshine with warm above-average temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Winds will also be picking back up in the afternoon, sustained between 10-15 mph out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will remain on the warmer side Tuesday and Wednesday in the 80s before cooling into the mid 70s for the latter half of the workweek. There is a slight chance for showers late Wednesday into early Thursday morning but overall rain chances remain low. The sunshine returns Thursday and Friday before another scattered risk for some showers by Saturday. Temperatures will warm slightly by the weekend getting close to 80 degrees. Keep it here for the latest updates.

