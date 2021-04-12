Crews respond to structure fire on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders were called to the scene of a reported structure fire in Evans on Monday morning.

Around 7:35 a.m., Columbia County dispatch confirmed reports of a structure fire at 4492 Washington Road.

The fire cause very little damage to the structure but extensive smoke inside the building was reported by responders on scene.

No injuries were reported and fire crews had the incident under control shortly after arriving, Janabeth Wells with the Columbia County Fire Department said.

