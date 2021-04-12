Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire on Washington Road

(WKYT)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders were called to the scene of a reported structure fire in Evans on Monday morning.

Around 7:35 a.m., Columbia County dispatch confirmed reports of a structure fire at 4492 Washington Road.

The fire cause very little damage to the structure but extensive smoke inside the building was reported by responders on scene.

No injuries were reported and fire crews had the incident under control shortly after arriving, Janabeth Wells with the Columbia County Fire Department said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
Georgians hail deal to open battery plant, creating 2,600 jobs
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a stroke on the No. 3 hole during the final round of the...
Matsuyama’s memorable Masters win: Trace the journey to victory
A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a...
Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation is about to drop by 88% for South Carolina

Latest News

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
A person remains missing after a boat capsized in the Savannah area.
Search continues for S.C. man who fell off boat in Savannah
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates on the No. 18 green after winning during the final round...
Why Matsuyama’s Masters win might never have happened
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan is awarded the Masters Trophy and the Green Jacket during the Green...
How history was made at this year’s Masters