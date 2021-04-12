Crash brings eastbound I-20 traffic to near standstill at state line

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic accident with injuries on Interstate 20 just across the Georgia state line.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 1.

The left lane was closed just before the West Martintown Road exit, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The patrol reported injuries, and the crash brought eastbound traffic to a standstill as far away as Walton Way Extension in Augusta.

Earlier in Georgia ...

A traffic accident Monday in the Thomson area left at least one person with injuries, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The wreck reportedly affected traffic on Washington Road (State Highway 10) and State Highway 43.

