COVID-19 vaccination milestones: Where we stand in the 2-state, U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the state and national levels, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to hit milestones.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says more than 4.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Peach State.

More than 3 million Georgians have received at least one dose, including 80% of Georgia seniors.

South Carolina health officials say the state is approaching 1 million people fully vaccinated and more than 1.5 million receiving at least one dose.

On the national level, experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say over one-fifth of Americans are now completely vaccinated against the coronavirus.

That’s about 73 million people.

More than one-third of the country has now gotten at least one dose.

Meanwhile, Georgia is now the third state to temporarily shut down a vaccine site because of reported adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

Health officials say eight people experienced reactions to that particular vaccine on Wednesday at the Cumming Fairgrounds site.

Authorities are looking into what may have caused the reactions, such as heat.

Officials say there’s no reason to believe there was something wrong with the doses and believe others who got a shot should not be worried.

Also in the news …

University Hospital in Augusta reports 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday. In the previous 72 hours, the hospital discharged seven patients and admitted 11. A month ago on March 12, the hospital had 17 COVID-19 inpatients. On Feb. 12, the hospital had 78 and on Jan. 12, the hospital had 135.

As of Friday morning, 23 Savannah River Site employees were quarantined with COVID-19. About a month earlier, the major local employer had 24 on quarantine. On Feb. 12, it had 134 on quarantine. About a month before that, the figure was 222.

