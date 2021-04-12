Advertisement

Club Car being sold for $1.68 billion; buyer expects no changes for workers

Club Car
Club Car(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Club Car is being sold to Platinum Equity for $1.68 billion in cash.

The deal is expected to go through in the latter half of this year.

We asked what this means for employees and they tell us they quote “don’t anticipate any changes.”

Club Car is being sold by Ingersoll Rand, whose CEO Vicente Reynal said in a statement: “The Club Car divestiture achieves a premium valuation for the leader in the golf, commercial and consumer low-speed vehicle market.”

Ingersoll Rand said it selected Platinum Equity because of its financial, operational and marketing expertise as well as its focus and interest in the automotive industry and mobility trends.

“Club Car has a long history of leadership in golf, utility and consumer low-speed vehicles, and we look forward to nurturing their core business and supporting the diverse needs of the company’s customers,” said Tom Gores, chairman and chief executive officer of Platinum Equity.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
Georgians hail deal to open battery plant, creating 2,600 jobs
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a stroke on the No. 3 hole during the final round of the...
Matsuyama’s memorable Masters win: Trace the journey to victory
A person remains missing after a boat capsized in the Savannah area.
Search continues for person who fell off boat in Savannah

Latest News

Kelvin King
Republican Kelvin King announces run for Ga. Senate seat
Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua
Will Smith pulls filming from Georgia over new voting law
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
These are the winning designs for Augusta's storm drain murals.
Here’s where you can see Augusta’s new storm drain murals