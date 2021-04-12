81-year-old long-time umpire being honored at SPR Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If your child played baseball or softball over the last 55 years, there’s a good chance this man worked one of those games.

From rec youth league to semi-pro, Jimmy Cofer has done it all. Tonight, he’s being honored at the biggest park in town.

The North Augusta Parks and Rec Department say they’re expecting over a thousand people to show up for this game tonight the most for a high school game since SRP had its opening night.

The first thing Cofer said was he didn’t know why all of this was happening. He says it’s natural for him. Working with kids in the area is his passion and he won’t stop until the day he dies.

Even at 81-years-old, Cofer can still be found at Riverview Park year-round.

“I’ve been here a long time,” he said. “The only thing keeping me going now is the little kids.”

You probably recognize him from the baseball diamond, football field or basketball court. That’s because he’s spent more than half of his life as a mentor to kids here in the CSRA, to be exact 55 years.

“It’s not for the money. Moneywise I’d be rich because I’ve been doing this 50-sum years but I just love the kids,” he said.

And at SRP Park, they’re honoring his years of service.

“It means a whole lot that people say good things about you. Sometimes you live in this world and no one says anything about you so I’m glad that somebody thinks a lot of me,” he said.

He’s seen an outpour of support from parents, players and friends.

“I haven’t seen Jimmy in over 10 years but that’s the thing you don’t forget about him,” said Kenny Brown. He says Jimmy used to be an umpire for his baseball games when he was in high school and then later worked by his side.

“Jimmy was an infectious personality and when he was out there umpiring baseball games or reffing basketball games and everything he was out there having as much fun as the kids were,” Brown said.

Cofer says he’s nowhere close to throwing in the towel.

When asked how much longer he plans umpire, Cofer responded, “Just as long as I can do it, just as long as the Lord gives me breath to do it.”

The North Augusta Parks and Rec Department said that it is having a hard time finding people to umpire so seeing Cofer’s hard work and dedication to the community cannot be overlooked.

