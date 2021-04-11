Hilton Head, Tybee Island are getting flooded by eager beachgoers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s spring break season, and judging from the numbers of people visiting Tybee Island and Hilton Head, people are eager to get to the beach

“It’s been good. It’s been very, very busy. A lot of people on the beach,” said Mike Wagner of Shore Beach Services on Hilton Head.

Spring breakers and tourist have showed up over the past few weeks on Hilton Head

“There’s plenty of room on the beaches and the restaurants,” said tourist Tom Conrad. “You can put your name in and get a seat, so it’s been nice in that regard.”

Shore Beach Services has been expecting more people on the beach than there would be in a normal mid-April spring break season

“A little more than usual. For us, we always know if the week of the Masters falls around Easter, we are going to be very busy because all of Georgia is on spring break,” Wagner said.

Officials haven’t had to worry too much about social distancing.

Lifeguards are still taking COVID-19 precautions and say most people are respectful.

Instead, they have had to worry about people following ordinances like not leaving trash behind, filling in holes, and not taking metal shovels onto the beach. Overall, tourism on the island seems to be doing well.

“It’s really positive. When we look at where we are at for bookings for the summer and bookings for the year, the entire year we are at about 85%,” said Dru Brown of Hilton Head Island Time.

Meanwhile at Tybee Island ...

In Georgia, Tybee Island is taking steps to deal with the traffic congestion the season brings.

Over the past week, City Manager Shawn Gillen says the city has seen more than 10,000 cars each day, showing that people are eager to hit the beach.

The city often has to implement traffic controls, but this year had to do so earlier than expected.

“It’s typically busy enough for this sort of thing in June,” Gillen said. “We haven’t seen this sort of traffic level in April, ever.”

The city saw such massive amounts of people on the beach, as well, that city officials decided they needed to “get the lifeguards out here earlier,” Gillen said.

Traffic controls will be on Butler Avenue, Inlet Avenue and 17th Street and Tybrisa Street.

“What we’re creating is a circular pattern of traffic as you pass Tybrisa, you’ve gotta drive the traffic pattern and go back northward,” Gillen said. “If Tybrisa … gets backed up, we’ll shut if off temporarily until it clears.”

