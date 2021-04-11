Advertisement

Search continues for person who fell off boat in Savannah

A person remains missing after a boat capsized in the Savannah area.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources continues to search for a person who fell overboard in Savannah after a boat capsized.

Local news outlets report the search was scheduled to resume Sunday after stopping late Saturday.

The boat overturned in the Savannah River around 5 p.m. Saturday in an industrial area upriver from the Talmadge Bridge.

Sgt. Cindy Miller of the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the boat struck a barge and three people went overboard.

The Chatham Marine Patrol rescued an infant and an adult. An ambulance took the infant to a hospital, but officials released no word on the child’s condition.

