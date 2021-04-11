Advertisement

SCHP working accident with injuries on West Five Notch Road

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms they are responding to an accident with injuries on West Five Notch Road near Greenbriar Drive. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

The call was reported to SCHP at 8:07 p.m. Saturday.

At this time, details of the collision and the extent of the injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on the morning of April 9, 2021, on Gerbing Road in Augusta.
Officials identify man found dead next to scooter in Augusta
Ashley Diamond
Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison
Alonzo Adams
Father of ex-player blames football for son’s S.C. killing spree
Georgia sees its first day of lifted COVID-19 restrictions
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
1-dose vaccine on hold at one Georgia site after adverse reactions

Latest News

Course Forecast
Anthony's 9 pm Weather Update: 4/10/21
Brooks Koepka plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2021: Get the latest details, continuously updated
Will Zalatoris plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during Round 3 of the Masters at Augusta...
Masters rookie Will Zalatoris looks to make magic in Augusta National debut
Saturday was a day full of fundraisers in Aiken County, as community members showed up to help...
HOW YOU CAN HELP: Aiken community holds fundraisers to help rebuild Equine Rescue of Aiken