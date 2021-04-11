Road closure roundup: Construction projects planned in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at some of the construction projects that could affect drivers this week in the CSRA:

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure for all through traffic on Braddock Street between Flowing Wells Road and Pinehurst Drive. The closure will allow crews to replace stormwater utilities. The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this coming Thursday until April 19, weather permitting.

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift dur to paving on Bella Rose Drive, Tulip Drive, Sunflower Drive and Honey Lane within the Magnolia Hills subdivision. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.