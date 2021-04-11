Advertisement

McMaster visits South Carolina troops at the Mexican border

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visits troops at the southern U.S. border.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited troops from the Palmetto State serving at the southern border on Friday.

The governor posted about the trip on social media, saying he met with the 2-151st Aviation Regiment of the South Carolina National Guard.

“I’m grateful for their proud service to our country and for helping secure our southern border,” McMaster said in a statement.

According to his office, the governor also received in-person briefings from senior military leadership “charged with supporting and supplementing federal efforts to secure the southern border.”

The visit comes amid a surge of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks.

In a follow-up tweet, McMaster called recent events at the border “a humanitarian crisis” and said “inaction is putting our national security at risk.”

A recent report from federal officials showed the number of children traveling alone at the border hit an all-time high last month.

McMaster became one of the latest politicians to visit the border.

Members of Congress from both parties have been visiting the border in recent weeks, to get a look at the effects of an increase in migrants crossing the border. Many are citing concern over unaccompanied minors.

A couple of weeks ago, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was among those to visit.

Also in recent days, Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter joined a delegation on a trip to the southern border.

The congressman’s delegation also toured Homeland Security facilities in Texas.

After his tour, Carter told WTOC he classifies what he saw as a disaster.

“One of the facilities we visited, a customs and border patrol facility, has a capacity of 250 people,” he said. “Today, they had 3,500 people. Of those 3,500 people, 2,700 of them were children. It is overwhelming what is going on here. And what we saw borders on being inhumane. We’ve got a humanitarian problem here. There’s no question about it. It’s a humanitarian crisis.”

carter represents the Savannah area.

