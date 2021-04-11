Masters 2021: Here are the tee times and groupings for Sunday
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the Masters Tournament continues with its final round, here are today’s the tee times:
Player | Round 1 | Round 2 | Round 3 | Total
10 a.m.
- Jim Herman | 76 | 70 | 76 | 222
- Adam Scott (Australia) | 74 | 73 | 79 | 226
10:10 a.m.
- Brendon Todd | 73 | 71 | 76 | 220
- Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) | 75 | 71 | 75 | 221
10:20 a.m.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa) | 70 | 76 | 74 | 220
- Gary Woodland | 73 | 72 | 75 | 220
10:30 a.m.
- Paul Casey (England) | 73 | 74 | 73 | 220
- Billy Horschel | 76 | 71 | 73 | 220
10:40 a.m.
- Abraham Ancer (Mexico) | 75 | 69 | 75 | 219
- Michael Thompson | 72 | 72 | 75 | 219
10:50 a.m.
- Ian Poulter (England) | 74 | 73 | 72 | 219
- Tyrrell Hatton (England) 71 74 74 219
11 a.m.
- Harris English | 74 | 71 | 73 | 218
- Bryson DeChambeau | 76 | 67 | 75 | 218
11:10 a.m.
- Jason Kokrak | 71 | 76 | 71 | 218
- Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa) | 76 | 70 | 72 | 218
11:20 a.m.
- Cameron Champ | 72 | 68 | 77 | 217
- Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) | 74 | 73 | 71 | 218
11:40 a.m.
- Matt Jones (Australia) | 74 | 69 | 74 | 217
- Collin Morikawa | 73 | 69 | 75 | 217
11:50 a.m.
- Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) | 74 | 70 | 73 | 217
- Tommy Fleetwood (England) | 74 | 70 | 73 | 217
Noon
- Martin Laird (Scotland) | 74 | 71 | 72 | 217
- Bubba Watson | 74 | 70 | 73 | 217
12:10 p.m.
- Matt Wallace (England) | 74 | 72 | 71 | 217
- Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa) | 74 | 71 | 72 | 217
12:20 p.m.
- Shane Lowry (Ireland) | 71 | 73 | 72 | 216
- Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) | 72 | 72 | 72 | 216
12:30 p.m.
- Scottie Scheffler | 73 | 72 | 71 | 216
- Jon Rahm (Spain) | 72 | 72 | 72 | 216
12:40 p.m.
- Webb Simpson | 70 | 76 | 70 | 216
- Joaquin Niemann (Chile) | 75 | 71 | 70 | 216
12:50 p.m.
- Phil Mickelson | 75 | 72 | 69 | 216
- Francesco Molinari (Italy) | 74 | 73 | 69 | 216
1 p.m.
- Cameron Smith (Australia) | 74 | 68 | 73 | 215
- Justin Thomas | 73 | 67 | 75 | 215
1:20 p.m.
- Viktor Hovland (Norway) | 73 | 70 | 72 | 215
- Ryan Palmer | 74 | 68 | 73 | 215
1:30 p.m.
- Henrik Stenson (Sweden) | 73 | 71 | 71 | 215
- Stewart Cink | 74 | 69 | 72 | 215
1:40 p.m.
- Patrick Reed | 70 | 75 | 70 | 215
- Kevin Na | 75 | 70 | 70 | 215
1:50 p.m.
- Si Woo Kim (Korea) | 71 | 69 | 74 | 214
- Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) | 74 | 66 | 74 | 214
2 p.m.
- Tony Finau | 74 | 66 | 73 | 213
- Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) | 74 | 70 | 70 | 214
2:10 p.m.
- Jordan Spieth | 71 | 68 | 72 | 211
- Brian Harman | 69 | 69 | 74 | 212
2:20 p.m.
- Will Zalatoris | 70 | 68 | 71 | 209
- Corey Conners (Canada) | 73 | 69 | 68 | 210
2:30 p.m.
- Marc Leishman (Australia) | 72 | 67 | 70 | 209
- Justin Rose (England) | 65 | 72 | 72 | 209
2:40 p.m.
- Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) | 69 | 71 | 65 | 205
- Xander Schauffele | 72 | 69 | 68 | 209
