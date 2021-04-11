Advertisement

Masters 2021: Here are the tee times and groupings for Sunday

Corey Conners of Canada smiles as he walks to the No. 13 green with caddie Danny Sahl during...
Corey Conners of Canada smiles as he walks to the No. 13 green with caddie Danny Sahl during Round 3 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Chris Trotman | Chris Trotman/Augusta National)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MORE FROM THE MASTERS | See the official leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the Masters Tournament continues with its final round, here are today’s the tee times:

Player | Round 1 | Round 2 | Round 3 | Total

10 a.m.

  • Jim Herman | 76 | 70 | 76 | 222
  • Adam Scott (Australia) | 74 | 73 | 79 | 226

10:10 a.m.

  • Brendon Todd | 73 | 71 | 76 | 220
  • Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) | 75 | 71 | 75 | 221

10:20 a.m.

  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa) | 70 | 76 | 74 | 220
  • Gary Woodland | 73 | 72 | 75 | 220

10:30 a.m.

  • Paul Casey (England) | 73 | 74 | 73 | 220
  • Billy Horschel | 76 | 71 | 73 | 220

10:40 a.m.

  • Abraham Ancer (Mexico) | 75 | 69 | 75 | 219
  • Michael Thompson | 72 | 72 | 75 | 219

10:50 a.m.

  • Ian Poulter (England) | 74 | 73 | 72 | 219
  • Tyrrell Hatton (England) 71 74 74 219

11 a.m.

  • Harris English | 74 | 71 | 73 | 218
  • Bryson DeChambeau | 76 | 67 | 75 | 218

11:10 a.m.

  • Jason Kokrak | 71 | 76 | 71 | 218
  • Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa) | 76 | 70 | 72 | 218

11:20 a.m.

  • Cameron Champ | 72 | 68 | 77 | 217
  • Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) | 74 | 73 | 71 | 218

11:40 a.m.

  • Matt Jones (Australia) | 74 | 69 | 74 | 217
  • Collin Morikawa | 73 | 69 | 75 | 217

11:50 a.m.

  • Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) | 74 | 70 | 73 | 217
  • Tommy Fleetwood (England) | 74 | 70 | 73 | 217

Noon

  • Martin Laird (Scotland) | 74 | 71 | 72 | 217
  • Bubba Watson | 74 | 70 | 73 | 217

12:10 p.m.

  • Matt Wallace (England) | 74 | 72 | 71 | 217
  • Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa) | 74 | 71 | 72 | 217

12:20 p.m.

  • Shane Lowry (Ireland) | 71 | 73 | 72 | 216
  • Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) | 72 | 72 | 72 | 216

12:30 p.m.

  • Scottie Scheffler | 73 | 72 | 71 | 216
  • Jon Rahm (Spain) | 72 | 72 | 72 | 216

12:40 p.m.

  • Webb Simpson | 70 | 76 | 70 | 216
  • Joaquin Niemann (Chile) | 75 | 71 | 70 | 216

12:50 p.m.

  • Phil Mickelson | 75 | 72 | 69 | 216
  • Francesco Molinari (Italy) | 74 | 73 | 69 | 216

1 p.m.

  • Cameron Smith (Australia) | 74 | 68 | 73 | 215
  • Justin Thomas | 73 | 67 | 75 | 215

1:20 p.m.

  • Viktor Hovland (Norway) | 73 | 70 | 72 | 215
  • Ryan Palmer | 74 | 68 | 73 | 215

1:30 p.m.

  • Henrik Stenson (Sweden) | 73 | 71 | 71 | 215
  • Stewart Cink | 74 | 69 | 72 | 215

1:40 p.m.

  • Patrick Reed | 70 | 75 | 70 | 215
  • Kevin Na | 75 | 70 | 70 | 215

1:50 p.m.

  • Si Woo Kim (Korea) | 71 | 69 | 74 | 214
  • Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) | 74 | 66 | 74 | 214

2 p.m.

  • Tony Finau | 74 | 66 | 73 | 213
  • Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) | 74 | 70 | 70 | 214

2:10 p.m.

  • Jordan Spieth | 71 | 68 | 72 | 211
  • Brian Harman | 69 | 69 | 74 | 212

2:20 p.m.

  • Will Zalatoris | 70 | 68 | 71 | 209
  • Corey Conners (Canada) | 73 | 69 | 68 | 210

2:30 p.m.

  • Marc Leishman (Australia) | 72 | 67 | 70 | 209
  • Justin Rose (England) | 65 | 72 | 72 | 209

2:40 p.m.

  • Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) | 69 | 71 | 65 | 205
  • Xander Schauffele | 72 | 69 | 68 | 209
Masters week 2021

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Chapman is facing multiple charges, including cruelty toward children, after a brief...
Man charged with cruelty to children following brief vehicle chase with Augusta police
Protest on Washington Road.
Georgia voter law draws protesters to busy Augusta intersection
This was the scene on the morning of April 9, 2021, on Gerbing Road in Augusta.
Officials identify man found dead next to scooter in Augusta
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
FBI seeks info on laser-pointing suspect in Georgia

Latest News

Billy Horschel and Masters champion Phil Mickelson walk off the No. 1 tee with their caddies...
Masters 2021: Get the latest details, continuously updated
Course Forecast
Anthony's 9 pm Weather Update: 4/10/21
File image
Traffic accident causes injuries on West Five Notch Road
Will Zalatoris plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during Round 3 of the Masters at Augusta...
Masters rookie Will Zalatoris looks to make magic in Augusta National debut