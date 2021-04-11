Masters 2021: Here are the tee times and groupings for Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the Masters Tournament continues with its final round, here are today’s the tee times:

Player | Round 1 | Round 2 | Round 3 | Total

10 a.m.

Jim Herman | 76 | 70 | 76 | 222

Adam Scott (Australia) | 74 | 73 | 79 | 226

10:10 a.m.

Brendon Todd | 73 | 71 | 76 | 220

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) | 75 | 71 | 75 | 221

10:20 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa) | 70 | 76 | 74 | 220

Gary Woodland | 73 | 72 | 75 | 220

10:30 a.m.

Paul Casey (England) | 73 | 74 | 73 | 220

Billy Horschel | 76 | 71 | 73 | 220

10:40 a.m.

Abraham Ancer (Mexico) | 75 | 69 | 75 | 219

Michael Thompson | 72 | 72 | 75 | 219

10:50 a.m.

Ian Poulter (England) | 74 | 73 | 72 | 219

Tyrrell Hatton (England) 71 74 74 219

11 a.m.

Harris English | 74 | 71 | 73 | 218

Bryson DeChambeau | 76 | 67 | 75 | 218

11:10 a.m.

Jason Kokrak | 71 | 76 | 71 | 218

Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa) | 76 | 70 | 72 | 218

11:20 a.m.

Cameron Champ | 72 | 68 | 77 | 217

Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) | 74 | 73 | 71 | 218

11:40 a.m.

Matt Jones (Australia) | 74 | 69 | 74 | 217

Collin Morikawa | 73 | 69 | 75 | 217

11:50 a.m.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) | 74 | 70 | 73 | 217

Tommy Fleetwood (England) | 74 | 70 | 73 | 217

Noon

Martin Laird (Scotland) | 74 | 71 | 72 | 217

Bubba Watson | 74 | 70 | 73 | 217

12:10 p.m.

Matt Wallace (England) | 74 | 72 | 71 | 217

Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa) | 74 | 71 | 72 | 217

12:20 p.m.

Shane Lowry (Ireland) | 71 | 73 | 72 | 216

Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) | 72 | 72 | 72 | 216

12:30 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler | 73 | 72 | 71 | 216

Jon Rahm (Spain) | 72 | 72 | 72 | 216

12:40 p.m.

Webb Simpson | 70 | 76 | 70 | 216

Joaquin Niemann (Chile) | 75 | 71 | 70 | 216

12:50 p.m.

Phil Mickelson | 75 | 72 | 69 | 216

Francesco Molinari (Italy) | 74 | 73 | 69 | 216

1 p.m.

Cameron Smith (Australia) | 74 | 68 | 73 | 215

Justin Thomas | 73 | 67 | 75 | 215

1:20 p.m.

Viktor Hovland (Norway) | 73 | 70 | 72 | 215

Ryan Palmer | 74 | 68 | 73 | 215

1:30 p.m.

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) | 73 | 71 | 71 | 215

Stewart Cink | 74 | 69 | 72 | 215

1:40 p.m.

Patrick Reed | 70 | 75 | 70 | 215

Kevin Na | 75 | 70 | 70 | 215

1:50 p.m.

Si Woo Kim (Korea) | 71 | 69 | 74 | 214

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) | 74 | 66 | 74 | 214

2 p.m.

Tony Finau | 74 | 66 | 73 | 213

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) | 74 | 70 | 70 | 214

2:10 p.m.

Jordan Spieth | 71 | 68 | 72 | 211

Brian Harman | 69 | 69 | 74 | 212

2:20 p.m.

Will Zalatoris | 70 | 68 | 71 | 209

Corey Conners (Canada) | 73 | 69 | 68 | 210

2:30 p.m.

Marc Leishman (Australia) | 72 | 67 | 70 | 209

Justin Rose (England) | 65 | 72 | 72 | 209

2:40 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) | 69 | 71 | 65 | 205

Xander Schauffele | 72 | 69 | 68 | 209

