Loss of All-Star Game will hurt minorities, Kemp says

MARIETTA, Ga. - Georgia’s Republican governor has stepped up his attack on Major League Baseball’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from the state in response to a new voting law.

Brian Kemp said Saturday the move politicized the sport and would hurt minority-owned businesses.

“This is about those empty chairs that this business, that these hard work and Georgians that you can see and some that you cannot are not going to be privy to because of a bad decision about Major League Baseball,” Kemp said.

Critics say it’s the voting law that will disproportionately affect communities of color.

The measure — signed by Kemp last month — expands weekend early voting, but includes strict identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line.

There are still multiple pending lawsuits over the law.

