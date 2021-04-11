How Georgia elections chief feels about state’s new voting law

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is giving his take on the state’s new voting law.

One part of it removes Raffensperger from the state Election Board.

That position will now be appointed by state lawmakers.

When asked whether he was surprised by the backlash from corporations over the voting law, Raffensperger said that’s something that should have been handled early on.

“I was not involved in the legislative process,” the Republican said.

“I would have liked to have had the opportunity to hear what their concerns were to address them. I understand what their concerns are now, but those were something that General Assembly should have had under control and obviously they didn’t.”

Raffensperger also says removing an elected official from the state Election Board was not a good call.

He says it gives the board far too much power.

Among its other steps, the voting law expands weekend early voting, but includes strict identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line.

